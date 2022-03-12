The world of entertainment has been very exciting. The last week was quite eventful as we saw several south biggies grabbing headlines. From and 's Radhe Shyam setting the cash registers ringing on its opening day to returning her wedding saree to to Malayalam actress Bhavana recalling her 2017 sexual assault case, here are all the south newsmakers of the week. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more Top 10 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

Radhe Shyam day 1 box office prediction: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's action-romance film to collect THIS WHOPPING amount on first day of release

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's love saga Radhe Shyam has released today (March 11) in theatres. The film is reportedly expected to make Rs. 29.4 crores on first day of release. The film will mint over Rs 200+ crores in its theatrical business across the globe.

Did Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu return her wedding saree to Naga Chaitanya post their separation?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation news last year in October. Recently, it is reported that Shaakuntalam actress returned her wedding saree to Naga Chaitanya post their separation.

Malayalam actress Bhavana opens up on the 2017 sexual assault case; says, 'It's not every day that I feel empowered and ready to fight'

Malayalam actress Bhavana in a long interview to Barkha Dutt has spoken about how tough life was after the sexual assault case of 2017 especially when people refused to believe her.

Padavettu director Liju Krishna arrested in rape case while filming for and starrer in Kannur

Malayalam film director Liju Krishna was arrested by the Kerala police on Sunday March 6 after he was accused of rape by a young woman who helped him with aspects of the film.

Valimai box office collection day 9: Ajith Kumar-Huma Qureshi starrer enters the prestigious 200 crore club

Valimai took a bumper opening at the box office, and now, the Ajith Kumar starrer has entered the 200 crore club.