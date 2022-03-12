South News Weekly Rewind: Radhe Shyam sets cash registers ringing, Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns her wedding saree, Bhavana recalls 2017 sexual assault case and more

From Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam setting the cash registers ringing on its opening day to Samantha Ruth Prabhu returning her wedding saree to Naga Chaitanya to Malayalam actress Bhavana recalling her 2017 sexual assault case, here are all the south newsmakers of the week.