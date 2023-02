Saturdays are meant to rewind and catch up on all the top updates. Biggest South Indian stars like , RRR, Dulquer Salman, and others turned out to be the newsmakers of the week. South Indian stars now enjoy a global stardom as their fans are spread in various countries. It was a big news when Ram Charan became the first Telugu star to appear on the show Good Morning America. Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2 update also got many excited. Here's looking at all the top updates of the week. Also Read - Kantara 2: Rishabh Shetty REACTS to rumours of Urvashi Rautela doing the film with him [Watch video]

Ram Charan takes over America

Ahead of Oscars 2023, Ram Charan zoomed off to the US to be a part of the event. RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated this year. First he won hearts as he appeared barefoot at the airport. Secondly, he became the first Telugu star to appear on Good Morning America. Then in an interview with Will Reeve for ABC channel he revealed his reaction over if Naatu Naatu wins Oscar. He said he won't be able to believe it and someone will have to wake him up to go on stage to receive the award.

Is a part of Kantara 2?

Rishab Shetty recently clarified that Urvashi Rautela is so far not a part of Kantara 2 and the rumours spread only because of one selfie. He mentioned that the work on Kantara 2 script is still going on.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu impresses with her dedication

A video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu went viral on social media in which she could be seen praticing boxing while in the chilly weather of Nanital. Fans praised her for her dedication as she prepared for her next film Citadel.

Rashmika Mandanna chills with K-Drama star Jung II-woo of Good Job fame and Thai heartthrob Gulf Kanawut

The Pushpa actress recently attended the Milan Fashion Week. The diva was papped chilling with K-Drama star Jung II-woo of Good Job fame and Thai star Gulf Kanawut. The picture went viral in no time.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away

Actor-politician and Jr NTR's brother Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away at the age of 39. The RRR star attended his funeral and many more stars expressed grief through social media.

in Project K?

If the reports are anything to go by, the Sita Ramam star will be seen in and 's upcoming film Project K. He may be seen in a cameo.