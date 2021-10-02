It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the week. From Rashmika Mandanna getting brutally trolled for ogling at 's underwear in their new ad to reports of and planning a baby, here's a look at the top trending south news weekly rewind. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: KRK takes a jibe at Mouni Roy's cosmetic surgeries; Kashmera Shah hits back at Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja and more

Kannada TV actress Soujanya hangs herself to death in her Bengaluru apartment; cites mental illness and deteriorating health in her suicide note

A suicide note was found in Soujanya's room wherein she repeatedly kept apologising to her parents for taking such drastic step. She cited mental illness and deteriorating health for ending her life. Also Read - Trending South news today: Family intervenes to stop Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's divorce, fans compare Andrea Jeremiah to Hollywood actress Gal Gadot and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya worried about divorce rumours as they plan to have a baby? Deets inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are reportedly thinking about expanding their family. The actress has apparently stopped listening to new scripts and avoided signing new projects. She has even dismissed the rumours of her moving to Mumbai.

Liger: Mike Tyson getting paid more than for the action film? [Exclusive]

Director 's pan-Indian film 'Liger' is one of the most anticipated movies that fans are eagerly waiting for.

Rashmika Mandanna drools over Vicky Kaushal's underwear in new ad; gets trolled

Rashmika Mandanna is getting a lot of flak for her latest TVC also featuring Vicky Kaushal. It was for a sportswear brand and the actress' fans are not happy with it.

SHOCKING! F3 actress suffering from a severe health issue – read deets

Tamannaah is battling a health issue. The actress who was last seen in Seetimaarr, in a powerful character looks fit and fabulous on-screen but has been suffering from a health issue for some time, it seems.

Did Thalapathy Vijay make his estranged father and mother wait at his doorsteps for dragging his name into politics? SA Chandrasekhar clarifies

Thalapathy Vijay and his father SA Chandrasekhar have been making headlines over their disagreements related to their political ambitions.

Amid divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY opens up about moving to Mumbai

One of the most beautiful couples in the Telugu film industry, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines for their divorce rumors for the past few weeks now.

Actor-filmmaker BLASTS Power Star over the false remuneration claim; says, 'I’m ready for a slipper shot if proven wrong'

Pawan Kalyan has garnered the attention of the audience with his controversial speech at the pre-release event of Republic.

