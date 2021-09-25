South News Weekly Rewind: Real reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorce, Prabhas miffed with Radhe Shyam co-star Pooja Hegde and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya, Pooja Hegde, Prabhas, Sai Pallavi and others are a part of our south newsmakers of the week.