The south film industry witness some big updates this week. While a Telugu blockbuster is gearing up for prestigious awards, a much-awaited movie roped in a popular actress to play a cameo. Also, a young director slammed a hit commercial cinema, and a Bollywood star is all set for a south debut. Take a look at all buzz that took place in the south with this weekly rewind.

Jr. NTR talks about his Oscars appearance

RRR actor Jr. NTR is looking to win Oscars for the electrifying track Naatu Naatu. Ahead of the big day, the actor says he will not walk the red carpet of the Academy Awards as himself or Komaram Bheem (his character from RRR) but India will walk the red carpet. He stated they will carry the whole nation in their hearts as they walk the red carpet.

RRR invested a whopping amount in the Oscars campaign

For the unversed, RRR was denied official entry to the Oscars. But the film received a massive response in the west and was considered Oscar-worthy. The makers received love from the west and decided to carry out a campaign that cost them 80 crores. Tammareddy Bharadwaj, a senior director, said that RRR has spent a whopping amount of Rs 80 crores on the Oscars campaign. The magnum opus period drama directed by SS Rajamouli is made at a budget of 600 crores.

Venkatesh Maha slams Yash starrer KGF

A young director Venkatesh Maha sparked controversy for his remarks over Yash starrer KGF 2. In a round table conversation with other filmmakers, the director stated that he feels absurd when the protagonist’s mother wants him to get all the gold and become rich using people in KGF and barely giving them anything in exchange. He criticized Yash’s character and Prashant Neel’s movie. This didn’t go down well with KGF fans.

Sai Pallavi joins Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. and Rashmika Mandanna’s blockbuster hit is back with its second chapter with more twists in the story and characters. If the latest reports are to be believed has joined Pushpa 2 and will be paired with Fahad Faasil. She will play an extended cameo and is said to join the team for a week-long shoot schedule.

Ram Charan is set to make his Hollywood debut soon

is currently on cloud nine with RRR success and his film is just a step away from winning the Oscars. Recently, featured in Sam Fragaso’s podcast where he revealed that he is in talks with some prominent directors in Hollywood for his debut. Later he told India today that an official announcement of his Hollywood debut will be out soon. He also expressed that he wishes to work with , , and .

Jahnvi Kapoor is all set for her south debut

Bollywood actress has finally confirmed her south debut. She is paired opposite RRR actor Jr. NTR in her first Telugu film tentatively titled NTR 30. The actress after making an amazing career in Bollywood enters Tollywood. NTR 30 will be directed by and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. Reportedly the film will release worldwide on 5th April 2024.