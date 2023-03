This week created a lot of buzz in the south film industry. Telugu blockbuster RRR bagged the Oscars 2023 award for the energetic track Naatu Naatu for Best Original song. On the other hand, two Telugu superstars are said to share the screen in an upcoming biggie while a south Indian actress made a huge confession. Take a look at all buzz that took place in the south with this weekly rewind. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia; who is the MOST busiest member after Salman Khan's show

RRR wins the Oscar 2023 Also Read - Urfi Javed, Kriti Sanon, Armaan Malik, Babil Khan attend the opening of Shantanu and Nikhil's new Mumbai store [View Pics]

The hard work paid off. RRR finally won the Oscar for the popular track Naatu Naatu. The energetic track won the Best Original Song Award at the 95th Academy Awards. The electrifying song from SS Rajamouli's directorial features and Jr. NTR. Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravani and Chandrabose has penned the lyrics. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairav lent their amazing voice to the global hit. Also Read - Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar fan writes open letter to the star requesting him to remove Farhad Samji, requests for OG Priyadarshan [View Tweets]

Yash to join Prabhas in Salaar

KGF actor Yash is said to join in his highly anticipated upcoming movie Salaar. Reportedly, he will spin-off of his character from the KGF franchise. Reports also suggest that Yash and Prabhas will have a significant action scene in Europe. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers but fans are expecting a mass entertainer when two superstars will come together. The movie is currently under production and has already joined

Drishyam actress Meena confesses being heartbroken with Hrithik Roshan

Recently Drishyam actress Meena appeared on a chat show that premieres on the Tamil channel CineUlagam. On the show, she confesses that she was left heartbroken because of . This happened when she had a crush on the Vikram Vedha actor and she wished for a husband like him. The actress shared that she was very heartbroken the day Hrithik Roshan married Sussanne Khan.

Nagarjuna to headline remake of Malayalam blockbuster

was last seen in his latest movie The Ghost, unfortunately, it didn’t perform well. The actor is very choosy currently in picking up projects and according to reports he has been approached by a debutant director. As per reports, he will play a lead in the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Porinju Mariam Jose. Recently, producer Abhishek Agarwal announced that he bought the remake rights of the movie. The remake of Porinju Mariam Jose will be headlined by Nagarjuna and directed by a debutant director.

Allu Arjun rejects ICON

A couple of years ago signed a film titled ICONdirected by Venu Sriram. For various reasons, the project got delayed and in meantime Allu Arjun’s hit Pushpa was released. Given his popularity, the actor chose to reject ICON and not be a part of it. Director Venu Sriram moved on and narrated the story to and Nitin. However, both Telugu stars are not available and now it is awaited who will take up the lead role.