The world of entertainment has been very exciting. The last week was quite eventful as we saw several south biggies grabbing headlines. From joining 's Godfather to calling his ex wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth a friend, here are all the south newsmakers of the week.

Dhanush calls ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth a 'friend' as he congratulates her on new music video

It seems like Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have already moved on in life, atleast, their recent banter on Twitter gives an impression. Read the full story here.

's aunt still unaware of his death; family members tell her he is on an outdoor shoot in another country

Whenever aunt Nagamma enquires about Puneeth Rajkumar, her family members maintain that her nephew is gone for an outdoor shoot in another country and assure her that he will be back soon. Read the full story here.

BANNED by Kerala theatre owners for breach of contract as Salute takes direct OTT route

Theatre owners in Kerala on Tuesday decided to ban Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan and his production house Wayfarer Films following his alleged breach of contract with exhibitors by taking a direct to digital route for the release of his upcoming film Salute. Read the full story here.

Godfather: Chiranjeevi welcomes Salman Khan on board; says, 'Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy'

Fans of Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi are super excited to watch them together on the big screen in Godfather. Read the full story here.

Is collaborating with ? Oo Antava star's birthday wish for actress leaves fans excited

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's special birthday wish to Alia Bhatt has now sparked speculations of her possible collaboration with the Brahmastra actress. Read the full story here.

Radhe Shyam: ' 24-year-old die-hard fan hangs himself to death after reading negative reviews

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old die-hard fan of Telugu superstar Prabhas has committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan after being disappointed by the negative reviews of Radhe Shyam. Read the full story here.