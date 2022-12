The south film industry has been making a lot of noise these days and they have been keeping the fans pretty excited. From pictures of 's mehendi ceremony being shared online to planning to help make a stunning comeback into Bollywood, here are the top trending south entertainment news of the week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan reprimands Archana Gautam for commenting on Sumbul Touqeer's looks; says, 'You are flying too high'

Hansika Motwani preps for her wedding

Hansika Motwani is all set to get married to Sohael Kathuriya. Her pictures and videos of grooving with her husband-to-be at their mehendi ceremony have gone viral on the internet. Check out full story here. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pushpa 2 gets a new cast member; Hansika Motwani mehendi ceremony and more

Ram Charan planning to re-enter Bollywood with Salman Khan's help?

There has been a buzz that RRR star Ram Charan has been planning to re-enter Bollywood in a big way and Salman Khan will be helping him out in the endeavour. Check out full story here. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's journey on Salman Khan's show to be interrupted due to unforeseen reasons? This is what Tarot expert says [Exclusive]

on being questioned by ED over Liger funding

Vijay Deverakonda was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for 12 hours over Liger funding. Reacting to the development, Vijay said that he went and answered the questions that were asked. Check out full story here.

shares pictures of swollen face

Shruti Haasan randomly shared some of her bad pictures featuring her swollen face, nose and lips, bad hair and what not. Netizens praised her for being real and not hiding behind filters. Check out full story here.

replaces in 2

If the reports are to be believed, Kangana Ranaut has replaced Jyothika in the starrer Chandramukhi 2. It is being said that she has been approached by the makers for the role. Check out full story here.

rubbishes dating rumours with

It was reported that Prabhas officially proposed Kriti Sanon on the sets of Adipurush and soon they were planning to get engaged. As fueled the dating rumours on reality show, Kriti rubbished dating rumours with Prabhas. Check out full story here.