South News Weekly Rewind: Samantha Ruth Prabhu cribs during Oo Antava rehearsals; Vijay Devrakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's secret holiday and more

It's Saturday and its time rewind to glance through all the top South stories. Celebrities like , , , Rashmika Mandanna, and many more remained to be the newsmakers of the week. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's rehearsal video for Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa went viral. Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child, flaunted her baby bump in latest pictures. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship also grabbed eyeballs. Take a look at all the top news here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu cribs during Oo Antava rehearsals

Samantha Ruth Prabhu nailed it with her sexy moves in Oo Antava song from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise. A video from the rehearsals made it to the internet in which we could see the actress putting in a lot of efforts to get the moves right. Hilariously she even pointed out at the choreographers and stated that 'they are killing me'.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's secret vacation

A few pictures of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda from their holiday went viral on social media. Given the backgrounds in these pictures, fans derived that they were vacationing together.

Pushpa: The Rise sold to OTT for whopping amount

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise had released on Amazon Prime. As per the reports, the OTT giant has acquired the rights of the film for whopping amount. Reportedly, the OTT giant has paid Rs 22 crore for post theatrical digital rights of the film.

Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her baby bump

After husband Gautam Kitchlu announced that wifey Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant, the actress shared a set of pictures flaunting her cute baby bump. Fans were in all aww of the pictures.

tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to his Twitter account, Mahesh Babu revealed to all that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. In his health update, he stated that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself.