There is no dull moment in the field of entertainment. Like every week, we had an exciting week as far as the south industry is concerned. From deleting her divorce post to 's father revealing the real reason for son's separation with Aishwaryaa Rajinikath to on what she truly feels about boyfriend Santanu Hazarik and more, here's a look at the south newsmakers of the week.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes divorce post Also Read - Naga Chaitanya on being mum about his separation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The only thing that bothers me is...'

In October 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and had issued a joint statement on Instagram to announce their separation. Now, the post is not there on the actress' Instagram account. It is still there on Naga’s account. Fans are speculating if they are getting back together. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Jai Bhim, Marakkar in Oscar race; KGF 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha confirmed; Dulquer Salmaan contracts COVID-19 and more

Dhanush's father reveals real reason for son’s separation with Aishwaryaa Rajinikath

Atrangi Re actor Dhanush and wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently put up a note on social media announcing their separation. Now in an interview with Dailythandi, Dhanush's father has called their separation a family quarrel and has hinted that their separation is just temporary.

KGF 2 to clash with Laal Singh Chaddha

The makers of and Kareena Kappor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha have issues a fresh statement maintaining that the film will be releasing on April 14 which means that it will be clashing with Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

Shruti Haasan opens up about what she truly feels about boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

In a Q&A session on Instagram, Shruti opened up about her true feelings for her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. "I knew about Santanu in 2018. But we got together in 2020," she said. Know what happened when someone misspelled his name.

Dileep's anticipatory bail hearing on Saturday

The Kerala High Court posted for Saturday hearing in the Malayalam film actor Dileep's anticipatory bail petition in the actress abduction case. This is for the fourth time that the hearing in the case has been postponed. Deferring the case on Friday, the court told both the sides that since there is a need for a detailed hearing, a special sitting will be held on Saturday despite it being a holiday. As you might be aware, several twists and turns surfaced early this month after film director Balachandra Kumar made fresh revelations related to the case. The trial, which was progressing smoothly for the accused, turned topsy turvy when Kumar made an appearance and spilled the beans saying that Dileep, soon after being released on bail, had seen the visuals of the beleaguered actress being assaulted by her abductors. Until then, only the trial court had seen it. Besides, Kumar made more disclosures and testified before the police and a magistrate. Based on the disclosures, the police probe team registered a fresh case and Dileep sensing that he might be arrested sought an anticipatory bail.

(With inputs from IANS)