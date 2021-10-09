It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the week. From reacting to extra-marital affair and abortion rumours post her split with to Venkatesh Daggubati slamming for blaming , here's a look at the top trending south news weekly rewind. Also Read - SAY WHAT! The amount of weight Kartik Aaryan gained for Freddy will leave you STUNNED

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets love and support from , , after penning an emotional note on incessant media speculations

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets love from contemporaries in the South Indian film industries like Rakul Preet Singh, Manjima Mohan, Lakshmi Manchu after penning an emotional note on hurtful speculations

Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Naga Chaitanya split: Did Venkatesh Daggubati just slam Kangana Ranaut for dragging Aamir Khan's name in the matter?

Naga Chaitanya's uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati has indirectly slammed Kangana Ranaut for her comment on Love Story actor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's separation.

Woman blames Thala Ajith for losing her job; attempts suicide by setting herself ablaze in front of actor's house

In a shocking development, a woman attempted suicide by trying to set herself ablaze in front of Tamil actor 's house in Chennai, blamed the actor for losing her job.

After Love Story with Naga Chaitanya, takes a shocking career decision

Sai Pallavi is currently basking in the success of her recent release, Love Story, with Naga Chaitanya. And now, she has opened up on pursuing an MBBS degree.

Thalapathy 66: THIS megastar's daughter to star in Thalapathy Vijay's bilingual? Here's what we know

Thalapathy 66 marks the Telugu debut of megastar Thalapathy Vijay. It is directed by Brindavanam, and Maharshi helmer Vamshi Paidipally.

