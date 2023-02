Saturdays are meant for weekly round-up. Here are all the top South Indian stars who turned out to be the newsmakers over the week. The biggest update was about Pushpa 2 and Samantha Ruth Prabhu being approached for an item number in Allu Arjun's film. Next, many of the top South Indian actors like Yash, Rishabh Shetty and others met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A video of Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar also grabbed the attention of the audience. So without further ado, here's taking a look at all the top updates. Also Read - Yami Gautam recommends the must-watch show on OTT and the theatrical releases she enjoyed the MOST [Exclusive]

Is a part of Pushpa 2?

Recently, it was rumoured that the makers of 's Pushpa 2 have approached Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a special number in the film. She appeared in Oo Antava song from Pushpa and it turned out to be rage. But rumours suggested that she declined the offer this time. There is no confirmation though. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor and other stars grace the reception of Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle with Arjun Bhalla [View Pics]

Yash meets PM Narendra Modi

During PM Narendra Modi's visit to Karnataka, stars like KGF's Yash, Kantara lead Rishab Shetty and more got to meet him over Sunday dinner hosted at Raj Bhavan. The picture went viral in no time. Also Read - MasterChef India 2023: Netizens call out judges for biasedness towards Aruna Vijay; say, 'Baithe bithaye trophy dede' [Read Tweets]

Rishab Shetty wins Award

Kantara star Star Rishab Shetty won the Most Promising Actor Award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. His film Kantara created ripples across the nation and bagged him a Dadasaheb Phalke award.

Rashmika Mandanna's Valentine's Day celebrations

The week was all about love and Rashmika Mandanna jumped in too. She wished all her fans as she shared the day with her special someone. Well, we are talking about her sweet pet dog.

and 's viral bhangra video

Many celebrities attended a big wedding in Rajasthn. Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar even did a bhangra. The Selfie star shared it on his Instagram account and it went viral.

begins work on Indian 2

After a long time, Kamal Haasan has begun work on the next schedule of Indian 2. The news was confirmed by dierctor Shankar who shared a BTS picture.

