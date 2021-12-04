It's Saturday, time to catch up on all the stories that made it to the headlines over the past week. Among the newsmakers from the South Film industry, we have celebrities like , Thala Ajith, Mohanlal, , and others. So without any further ado, take a look at South Newly Weekly Rewind. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on coping up with divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Marakkar leaked by Tamilrockers, Akhanda box office and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits ex-father-in-law 's studio

If the latest reports are anything to go by, for the first time post split with , Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna's studio in Hyderabad. Reportedly she paid a visit to dub for her film Shaakuntalam.

Valimai star Ajith requests everyone to stop addressing him as Thala

Actor Ajith put up a note on social media requesting all his fans to not call him Thala. He asked fans to either call him Ajith, or AK. His request read, "I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK, and not as ‘Thala’ or any other. the prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. , Ajith."

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham gets leaked online

Within a day of its release, Marakkar starring Mohanlal got leaked online by piracy website like Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz and others. The film is available for free download online in HD quality.

Chiranjeevi, , Allu Arjun and others donate to Andhra Pradesh floods relief fund

South superstars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and other contributed Rs 25 lakh each to the relief fund for the victims of Andhra Pradesh floods.

choreographer Shiva Shankar passed away

Magadheera choreographer Shiva Shankar passed away on November 28, 2021 following COVID-19 complications. Celebs like SS Rajamouli, , Prabhu Dheva, Khushbu Sundar and others mourned his death.