South News Weekly Rewind: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's RESPONSE to divorce rumours, Jr NTR's confession about his ugly look, Kiara Advani hikes fee for Telugu films and more

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu responding to divorce rumours with husband Naga Chaitanya to Jr NTR making candid confessions about his ugly look to Kiara Advani raising her fee for Telugu films, here's a look at the top trending south news weekly rewind.