It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the week. From responding to divorce rumours with husband to Jr NTR making candid confessions about his ugly look to raising her fee for Telugu films, here's a look at the top trending south news weekly rewind. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill performs last rites of Sidharth Shukla, Ankita Lokhande SLAMS Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who brutally trolled her and more

WOW! all set to make her South film debut with Prabhas' Vrindavana? Read deets

actress Hina Khan is all set to make her South film debut. She might be seen in South star Prabhas' upcoming film, Vrindavana. Also Read - WOW! Hina Khan all set to make her South film debut with Prabhas' Vrindavana? Read deets

Read the full story here: WOW! Hina Khan all set to make her South film debut with Prabhas' Vrindavana? Read deets Also Read - Beware, ladies! Hina Khan can steal your man – Watch her turn into a 'Temptress' in latest video

Ponniyin Selvan: gets in trouble; PETA and Animal Welfare board file police complain after a horse dies on sets

Mani Ratnam's Tamil most awaited historical and action drama Ponniyin Selvan film lands in trouble. Yes, you read that right.

Read the full story here: Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam gets in trouble; PETA and Animal Welfare board file police complain after a horse dies on sets

Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes a dig at the circus and speculations around her and Naga Chaitanya's divorce

In her recent Instagram story, Samantha Akkineni has taken a jibe at the rumoured reports surrounding her personal life, that is, her divorce from Naga Chaitanya.

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes a dig at the circus and speculations around her and Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Jr NTR REVEALS shocking instances when he was called fat and ugly; wins fans over with his candid confession

Jr NTR's confession about him being obese in the past and about his ugly look has caught all the attention of the audience.

Read the full story here: Jr NTR REVEALS shocking instances when he was called fat and ugly; wins fans over with his candid confession

Kiara Advani is the new Nayanthara! Actress hikes her fee for Telugu films?

Kiara Advani has been ruling Bollywood as well as the South industry. She has hiked her fees and is demanding Rs 4 Cr as remuneration for a film in the South.

Read the full story here: Kiara Advani is the new Nayanthara! Actress hikes her fee for Telugu films?

Is Prabhas shy in real life? His Adipurush co-star answers

Many people feel Prabhas is shy in real life. But is that really true? Kriti Sanon, who is working with him in the Adipurush, throws some light.

Read the full story here: Is Prabhas shy in real life? His Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon answers