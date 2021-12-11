We hope you all had a good week and are all geared up for the weekend. We are here with our weekly south round-up. Like every week, we had an exciting week as far as the south industry is concerned. Thalapathy Vijay, , and others are a part of our south newsmakers of the week. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun's fans are angry with Vijay Deverakonda for THIS reason, Jr NTR sings Gelaya Gelaya in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar and more

Thalapathy Vijay gets heartfelt gift from son Jason Sanjay

Thalapathy Vijay completed 29 years in Tamil cinema recently. On the occasion, his son Jason Sanjay took to Twitter to make it all the more special for him. "Congratulations Appa for completing 29 years and being such an inspiring presence to all. Every moment I spend with you is a learning process. Wishing you lot more success and happiness in the years to come @actorvijay," he wrote and shared a pic of his dad.

Congratulations Appa for completing 29 years and being such an inspiring presence to all. Every moment I spend with you is a learning process. Wishing you lot more success and happiness in the years to come @actorvijay ❤️#ThalapathyVijay #29YrsOfVIJAYSupremacy pic.twitter.com/2bCNdQ8Ygu — Sanjay Vijay (@IamJasonSanjay) December 4, 2021

Samantha Ruth Prabhu felt dying after splitting from Naga Chaitanya

In October this year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation. In an interview to Filmfare, the actress opened up on her separation from the actor. She said that she was suprised by the strength she felt in the last couple of months leading to the separation and after it. She added that she thought she would crumble and die after the split.

's fans upset with

Allu Arjun's fans were upset with Vijay Deverakonda. This was because the actor didn't tweet about Allu Arjun's Pushpa. He did tweet about , Jr NTR, and starrer RRR though.

Jr NTR opens up on how many movies he LET GO for RRR

At a press conference, Jr NTR was asked about how many films he had to let go for RRR. He quipped, “Do you think someone will even have guts to ask for dates when someone is doing a SS Rajamouli film? Everyone knows you are in there for long time.”

RRR trailer out

The much-awaited trailer of SS Rajamouli's RRR was released. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The actions scenes are tremendous. The film is slated to release on January 7, 2022.