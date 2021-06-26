South News Weekly Rewind: Thalapathy Vijay's massy look of Beast, Nayanthara's Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan and more

In the past week, we saw some of the biggest news coming from the south industry, which didn't only made fans super-excited but also took the internet by storm. While the reports of Nayanthara making her Bollywood debut with in Atlee's film turned out to be one of the top trends on social media, Thalapathy Vijay's massy action-packed look from Beast became an instant hit. So, let's meet the newsmakers of the week.... Also Read - Raghava Lawrence teams up with Vetrimaaran for a massy actioner 'Adhigaaram' – watch video

Thalapathy Vijay's action-packed massy look of Beast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

On the occasion of director Nelson Dilipkumar and actor Thalapathy Vijay's birthdays, we saw the makers of Beast releasing two looks of the megastar, where we saw the actor in an action-packed avatar, oozing swag and style. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also features in a lead role.

Nayanthara to make her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

While we all know that Shah Rukh Khan is joining hands with Kollywood director Atlee for an out-and-out commercial entertainer, the latest reports suggests that the makers and director Atlee have approached Nayanthara to play the female lead in the film. Well, the actress and director share a close bond as they have worked together in films like Raja Rani and Bigil. We wish that Nayanthara gives a nod for this project and fans’ dream of watching the combo of Lady Superstar and SRK together on the silver screen come true.

Prabhas' Salaar to release in two parts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Prabhas' rustic and raw look in Prashanth Neel's Salaar garnered a monstrous response from the audience. While fans are super-excited for this project, it is said that the makers are planning to release this action-thriller in two parts. Reportedly, the director thinks that the content of the film has the scope to extend it in two parts. As per the reports, the makers will soon announce this news officially.

collaborates with for an out-and-out commercial venture

The massy actor and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has teamed up with the national-award winning director Vetrimaaran for commercial actioner, which is titled Adhigaaram. Looking at the first look, we guess the plot has the subject of the lead star going against the system. While the film is written by Vetrimaaran, it will be directed by Ethir Neechal, and helmer Durai Senthilkumar. It is produced by Vetrimaaran and Five Star Kathiresan.

Makers spend Rs 106 crore on Radhe Shyam sets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The shooting of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam recently got resumed and the makers are gearing up to wrap up the filming part ASAP. The latest reports suggest that the producers have spent Rs 106 crore on 26 sets of the film. Apparently, the budget of the film is Rs 350 crore, so Rs 106 crore on the sets is not surprising. The period love story, which promises to be a visual spectacle, is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.