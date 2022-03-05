The world of entertainment has been very exciting. The last week was quite eventful as we saw several south biggies grabbing headlines. From the release date of KGF 2 trailer starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to Prabhas revealing his collaboration plans with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, here are all the south newsmakers of the week. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Karan Kundrra and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

Radhe Shyam: OPENS UP on filming intimate scenes with – 'I get uncomfortable with kissing scenes and removing my shirt'

The trailer of Radhe Shyam showed a glimpse of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's steamy love-making scene where the two were seen going topless under the sheets.

Confirmed: KGF 2 trailer starring Yash, and to release on THIS date

KGF Chapter 2 brings back Kannada star Yash as the gangster and also features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Malavika Avinash in important roles.

Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 release date and first looks OUT: , , Chiyaan Vikram and more look impressive

's Ponniyin Selvan stars Chiyaan Vikram, , , Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and others.

duo Prabhas and SS Rajamouli to reunite? Radhe Shyam star makes BIG reveal

While we await the release of Radhe Shyam, its lead actor, Prabhas, revealed if there are plans for another project with his Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli.

Russia-Ukraine war: 's post is all about what the world desperately needs right now

Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for the past few days, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent Instagram post about humanity has grabbed everyone's attention.

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna says she doesn't want to get categorised as a North or South actress

Reflecting on doing movies in different languages, Rashmika Mandanna said that she doesn't want to get categorised as a North or South actress, but only wants to do content-rich movies.