The big news this week is that Hollywood is predicting that SS Rajamouli's RRR might get nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor at Oscars 2023. will start work on his 42th movie from next week. Here is a complete lowdown... Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor and more – which was the least entertaining episode so far? VOTE NOW

Hollywood predicts Oscar for RRR and Jr NTR

RRR which has made Rs 1100 crores at the global box office could be a strong contender at the Oscars 2023. This has been predicted by many including Variety. The movie has been loved in the US. Also, there are chances that Jr NTR gets a nod in the Best Actor category. This means that RRR has to be India's official entry to the Oscars. But it can also compete like Korea's Parasite in general categories for Best Actor and Best Picture. Also Read - Duranga: Drashti Dhami reveals why she did not watch the original Flower Of Evil [Exclusive]

Read More: RRR: Jr NTR gearing up to make his Hollywood debut soon after making it to Oscars' Best Actor prediction list? READ DEETS Also Read - Munawar Faruqui's Hyderabad show to continue as planned? Telangana police places revolting minister under house arrest

Advertisement

Prabhas' Salaar gets its release date

Prabhas' fans are excited to the brim. Next year, we will definitely see a couple of his movies at the theatres. There is Adipurush with , and Salaar with . The movie is coming on September 28, 2023. It is going to clash with Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter at the theatres.

Read More: Prabhas Vs Hrithik Roshan: Saalar to clash with Fighter at the box office

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Aafat song from Liger 'problematic'

The song Aafat is a huge hit on YouTube. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's chemistry in the song is off the charts. However, the line Bhagwaan Ke Liye Mujhe Chod Do has not been liked. As we know, it was used in the rape scenes in Bollywood in the 1970s-80s. Netizens have found it problematic and insensitive.

Read More: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Aafat song faces huge criticism for using ‘rape scene’ dialogue in lyrics

promises transformation for SS Rajamouli's film

Mahesh Babu is all set to enthrall fans with a new avatar in SS Rajamouli's movie. The actor shared a pic with Lloyd Stevens. As we know, he is a physical transformation coach. The movie is supposed to be a spy thriller. SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu will be teaming up for a spy thriller to be shot in the jungles of Africa.

Read More: Mahesh Babu starts working on his massive physical transformation for SS Rajamouli’s next? Drops an exciting hint

Suriya 42 to start shoot from next week

Suriya and 's movie is going to go on floors from next week. The makers have roped in for the music. It seems Suriya is headed to Goa for a month long shoot. The filmmaker is Siruthai Siva.