Sridevi Soda Center actor Sudheer Babu's generous words for Prabhas proves why the Baahubali actor is the most-loved celeb of the country

The pan-India star of the entertainment industry, , who became a household name post the monstrous success of the franchise, always garners love from fans for his humble nature and behaviour. The handsome hunk is a big foodie and we have seen celebs like SS Rajamouli, , and Bhagyashree sharing their experience of enjoying meal with the star. The latest actor, who explored the foodie side of Prabhas is .

The Sridevi Soda Center actor said that the food served by Prabhas is so delicious that anyone will give up on his or her diet. The star said, "Recently I paid a visit to Prabhas and the food which he offered was very delicious. According to me, anyone who spends at least a week with Prabhas, will leave their diet and six packs. Prabhas kills everyone with his simplicity. That's his nature." Well, we hope to see this handsome hunks soon together on the silver screen.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam. The period love story also stars , , Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, and Sasha Chhetri along with Sathyan and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and was scheduled to hit the screens on July 30 but it got delayed. The film will now release during the Makar Sankranthi weekend in 2022. The film will lock horns with and starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata and , Rana Dagguabati and 's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will also be seen in pan-India ventures like Salaar, Adipurush and Project KSo, are you excited for these ventures? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.