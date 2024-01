Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his next, Guntur Kaaram. The new movie is releasing in cinemas on 12th January on the occasion of Sankranthi. The Trivikram Srinivas movie is one of the highly anticipated one since Mahesh and Srinivas are reuniting after a long time. And after Guntur Kaaram which is just a couple of days away from its release, Mahesh Babu is likely to deep dive into work on SS Rajamouli new movie. Yep, that's right. And the budget of the movie will leave you in huge shock.

Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli new movie mounted on a huge budget

SS Rajamouli is a master storyteller, there's no doubt. But since the Baahubali franchise and the success of RRR, the filmmaker's next is widely anticipated. Rajamouli is going to work with Mahesh Babu next and the scale and budget of the upcoming new movie will shake the land beneath your feet. As per a report in Telugu 360, the pre-production work on the movie has begun already. As of now, SS Rajamouli and his team are on a hunt for the locations. The filming of Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's new movie will begin in April 2024. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu unhappy with Trivikram Srinivas and team for THIS reason? Here's why the superstar's 'overreacting'

According to the media portal, SS Rajamouli has planned a workshop for the whole team and even Mahesh will attend the same. The filming will happen in three different countries across the globe. Yep, and that's not it. The Telugu 360 report also claims that a portion of the movie will be shot in the thick Amazon forest. Yes, you read that right. Apart from the Amazon forest, SS Rajamouli has finalised a few more locations. A top Hollywood studio is going to co-produce the movie alongside KL Narayan. And the estimates about the same are around Rs 1500 crore! Uh-huh, that's insane, no? Some of the movies have this figure as their lifetime collection. It is said that Rajamouli will conduct a press conference before the filming begins. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Here's how much South Indian celebs charge for an Instagram post

Talking about Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas movie Guntur Kaaram, it marks their third collaboration after Athadu and Khaleja. Other cast members of Guntur Kaaram are Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Brahmanandam, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj to name a few. S Thaman has given the BGM and composed songs for the movie.