SS Rajamouli won over the global audience with his epic action drama film RRR. From India to Japan, the film created new box office records and emerged as one of the highest grossing films ever in the history of Indian cinema. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the film also went on to win the first ever Oscar for an Indian feature film. Recently, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva heaped praises on the film and said that RRR left him enchanted. Also Read - G20 Summit: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs congratulate PM Modi for India’s successful presidency

Brazil President praises RRR, SS Rajamouli reacts

On Sunday, the Brazilian president interacted with media persons and spoke about Indian cinema. The President mentioned SS Rajamouli’s RRR and congratulated the team on the film. Also Read - Ram Charan opens up about his Hollywood debut at G20 Summit in Kashmir [Check Interesting Deets]

In the interview, the President said, “RRR is a three-hour feature film and it has really funny scenes with beautiful dances in the film. There is a deep critique of British control over India and Indians.”

Trending Now

Thank you President of Brezil, @LulaOfficial for your kind words on #RRRMovie. Our entire team is elated with your applause ❤️. pic.twitter.com/dDpMRtZf23 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) September 10, 2023

He further added that he sincerely believes that RRR should have been a blockbuster all around the world. “Everybody that talks to me, the first thing that I say is, have you watched the three-hour film Revolt Rebellion and Revolution? So, I congratulate the director and artists of the film because it enchanted me,” the President added.

SS Rajamouli reacted to the kind words by the Brazilian President and took to his Twitter account to pen a gratitude note. “Sir… @LulaOficial Thank you so much for your kind words. It’s heartwarming to learn that you mentioned Indian Cinema and enjoyed RRR!! Our team is ecstatic. Hope you are having a great time in our country,” the filmmaker wrote.

About RRR

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the SS Rajamouli directorial released worldwide in theatres in March 2021. The film also featured Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles and was set on a huge budget of Rs 550 crore. RRR went on to become a blockbuster and collected over Rs 1,316 crore worldwide.

RRR won several awards and recognitions worldwide. The song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards and scripted history by becoming the first Indian film song as well as the first from an Asian film, to win in the category.