SS Rajamouli is currently over the moon with the overwhelming response to his magnum opus RRR starring and Jr NTR. The ace filmmaker couldn't believe that his films will be loved by the overseas audience and can also relate to it. Before RRR, his franchise too worked well in the west. Reacting to the craze, Rajamouli said that it took him by surprise.

"Never ever [had] I expected RRR to do well with the Western audiences. I didn't even have an inclination for that. When RRR released [in the West], I started getting the responses, I thought maybe there are a few. Then few became hundreds and hundreds became thousands and film people from different fields were talking highly of RRR, I realized something that I never knew about myself or my films. I am still trying to understand to be very honest," Rajamouli said at the (TIFF).

Talking about Baahubali franchise, Rajamouli said that being an Indian, they always make films for Indian who are living different parts of the world. However, the additional mileage that Baahubali received in Japan, surprised him to a great extent. While Rajamouli believed that his films could cross the state borders but he never thought his films will go beyond the borders of India. When Baahubali broke that barrier, the filmmaker thought 'maybe our sensibilities are similar.'

“When RRR released [in the West] … and film people from different fields were talking highly of RRR, I realized something that I never knew about myself or my films.” —@ssrajamouli Rajamouli reflects on the global success of RRR during his #TIFF22 Industry Conference session. pic.twitter.com/14fVcoW2Xl — TIFF Press & Industry (@TIFF_Industry) September 15, 2022

The SS Rajamouli directorial RRR that had a theatrical release on March 25, cruised into the coveted Rs 1,000 crore club, within 16 days of its worldwide release. It is now the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The movie is a fictional period drama revolving around two Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film received applauds for its commendable performances, magnanimous cinematic scale, action, and drama from across the globe.