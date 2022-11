After tasting success at the box office with Major earlier this year, actor Adivi Sesh is now eagerly awaiting the theatrical release of his upcoming movie Hit - The Second Case. The pre-release event was also attended by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who couldn't stop showering praises on the HIT 2 trailer. He was also keen to know who is the villain in the film after he watched the last sequence of Kodi Burra (bird brained) in the trailer. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on social media detox, Vijay Deverakonda got upset after watching Liger and more

During the event, Rajamouli took the centre stage and congratulated Nani, Prashnathi and Sailesh for making HIT a franchise. He said that Vishwak Sen who did HIT and Adivi Sesh who is now in HIT 2, both have brought energy to this crime thriller franchise.

The ace filmmaker also suggested the makers to make HIT 3, HIT 4, HIT 5 and HIT 6, adding that it should come on same season, same date or same week, every year. "Technical values look grand and the actors performed well. Sesh and Meenakshi's pairing looks good on screen. This is going to be a quality product from Telugu cinema," he said at the event.

On the other hand, Adivi Sesh expressed his joy of having SS Rajamouli as a guest at the trailer launch. He also recalled the time when he worked with the filmmaker in where he played the role of Bhadra, the adopted son of Bhallaladeva, who ends up becoming corrupt and cruel like his father.

“I worked for 70 to 100 days for Baahubali. In many ways, for my work ethic and work approach, the root cause was the experience of working in Baahubali. It was like a film school for me. Like an Ekalavya shishya, I’ve been studying him, watching him, his work and getting inspired," Adivi said. He also added that it was very important for him to have Rajamouli as his guest and said that "wherever we go we never should forget our people and that’s what I learnt from him.”

In HIT 2, Adivi Sesh essays a lazy, laidback cop on the trail of a criminal in the port city of Visakhapatnam. It will be released on December 2 in Telugu and Hindi.