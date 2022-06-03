SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring and Jr NTR did phenomenally well at the box office. It minted ₹1115 crore gross worldwide. It’s been released on OTT recently and it getting a great response there as well. The filmmaker spoke about the film’s success not just in India, but also international markets. Also Read - Trending South News Today: SS Rajamouli’s father’s suggestions for Brahmastra, Prabhas rejects Lokesh Kanagaraj's film and more

In a conversation with Variety, he said that he tries to be calm from the outside, but he is overjoyed internally. Said the filmmaker, "On the face of it, I try to be very calm, but internally I will be dancing. For any storyteller, what he ultimately wants is for his story to be heard by a large number of people, and he will be very greedy about it … There is no limit to that greed."

Talking about how he worked on different ideas during the pandemic when the release of RRR was getting delayed multiple times, he said, "Because of the pandemic there were so many postponements in between RRR, I didn't have anything else to do, except [to work] on the storyline. Fortunately, a couple of lines look interesting."

Meanwhile recently hailed Rajamouli and called him the biggest Indian filmmaker at ABP News' Ideas of India. He stated that no one can't take that mantle away from him. "He is enormous and gigantic just like his brand and his films," said Karan. He added that the Hindi film industry is being inspired every week by not just Hollywood but within the parameters of India. "Look at the numbers of RRR," said Karan.

Rajamouli is now collaborating with actor Mahesh Babu for his next project.