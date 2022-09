SS Rajamouli is known to give his audience the best cinematic pleasure when they come to theatres. He has never failed to impress his audience, be with part one and two and his recent release RRR was a blockbuster. And now the ace filmmaker is all set to work with the Telugu superstar who is already damn excited to work with the filmmaker. In his recent conversation, the filmmaker revealed exciting details about the film and it will leave will restless. While there were speculations that the filmmaker will repeat the history by making the film on the genre of Baahubali along with Mahesh Babu, nothing sort of that is happening.

Rajamouli reveals the genre of the film with Mahesh Babu

In a recent conversation, Rajamouli said that the genre of the film is ' Globetrotting Adventure' and it will attract every cinema lover and moviegoer in the theatres. Right now he is working on the script and he will start the workshop in two months along with Mahesh Babu. And the shooting will begin by the mid-year of 2023 that is mostly in the month of May. The cinema lovers can't wait for the dynamic duo to spell their magic onscreen. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1, Adipurush and more: Massive Budgets of upcoming South Indian films will leave you in a tizzy

The tentative title of the film

While the reports suggest that the title of the film is SSMB29. SS Rajamouli is planning to make this project larger than every film till now and the budget is skyrocketing. There will be heavy computer graphic work and the filmmaker has it unique team setup for the same already. The film will be set up in the thick forest as the filmmaker's love for forest is known by his fans and even they cannot imagine SS Rajamouli's films without the presence of forest. SS Rajamouli will be releasing this films across the globe as he is aware of the craze people have for his films and he will not let them down.