SS Rajamouli to bring back Mahesh Babu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit pair?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news recently after she announced her break-up with Naga Chaitanya. She has signed two films officially after the divorce with Naga Chaitanya. However, only two of her projects are officially announced but there are a few more. There have been reports that SS Rajamouli wants to have Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his next film. And guess what, he wants Samantha Ruth Prabhu along with Mahesh Babu in a film. Well, who doesn't love Mahesh Babu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit pairing? We have seen them together in hit movies like Dookudu and Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.

However, there is no official confirmation about this and for now these are just rumours. Rajamouli is currently occupied with RRR. Earlier, there were reports that Samantha has signed another project which will mark her Bollywood debut. Sources say that she is in talks with Taapsee Pannu's production house for a film. It is being said that Taapsee's Outsiders Films is contemplating producing a female-centric thriller starring Samantha. The official announcement regarding this project will be made soon. Samantha will be seen in Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Shaakuntalam is Samantha's maiden period film and the release date is yet to be announced.

Post her divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been traveling a lot. While she has been sharing the pics and videos from her vacations, social media is abuzz that Samantha has deleted close to 85 pics with Naga Chaitanya from her Instagram account. On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split from their respective social media through official statements. The statement of Samantha read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."