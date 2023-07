All eyes are on SS Rajamouli's next film with Mahesh Babu, and the fans are extremely thrilled to know what they will witness this time as the maestro is planning a bigger and better film than what he made in the past. And now the writer KV Vijeyandra Prasad of the Mahesh Babu starrer film claims that Rajamouli is planning to make this film bigger than RRR. SSMB29 is going to be a film that attracts audiences globally as well, and this is what Rajamouli is planning right now. In an interview with a channel, Vijayendra Prasad said," RRR. "SSMB29 is an adventure movie, and it will be much bigger than RRR". Also Read - Ram Charan to Thalapathy Vijay and more: South superstars who are super successful businessmen

As per reports in an entertainment news portal, a close source reveals that SSMB29 is inspired by Lord Hanuman, as SS Rajamouli's love for the Ramayana and Mahabharata has been witnessed by all his fans, and he is all set to take inspiration from the mythology as both the actor and director's film are rooted in Indian culture. It is claimed that the film is an African Jungle adventure, and Mahesh Babu's character is going to fight against all the odds just like Lord Hanuman. And after this news development came out, the fans were sure that Rajamouli's vision for SSMB29 was higher and only higher.

Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu have even begun the preparations for the film, as the filmmaker wishes to release it in March next year. Rajamouli has planned to even give a complete makeover to Mahesh Babu for this film, and it is reported that Mahesh Babu will don a raw and rigged look like never before. The source told an entertainment portal down south, "Mahesh could well be sporting a raw and rugged look in the film with long hair and a beard. There is still a lot of time to fixate on the look, though". Rajamouli is yet to zero in on the leading lady in this film, and there were claims that he was planning to have Alia Bhatt in the film.