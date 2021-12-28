SS Rajamouli to repeat RRR superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in Mahabharata? Filmmaker reveals it all

SS Rajamouli is known for making grand films. His next release RRR starring , Jr NTR, , and is one of the most awaited films of 2022. It is all set to release on 7th January 2022. Rajamouli along with the star cast of the movie is currently busy with promotions. The filmmaker has a dream project and that is . There have been multiple reports about the casting of the film, and recently in an interview, Rajamouli opened up about it. Also Read - RRR: Ram Charan says he found a brother in Jr NTR; 'Will keep the brotherhood till my last breath'

While talking to India TV about the movie, Rajamouli said, "The characters that I write for my Mahabharata will not be the same as you've seen or read before. I will tell Mahabharata in my own way. Mahabharata (story) will be the same, but the characters will be enhanced and the inter-relationships between the characters will be added."

Further talking about whether he will cast Ram Charan and Jr NTR in Mahabharata, the filmmaker said, "I know people have made lists of who should play who in the project. But I will decide my characters only after I write my version of Mahabharata."

Before RRR, Rajamouli has earlier worked with Jr NTR in films like Student No.1, Simhadri, and Yamadonga, and with Ram Charan, the filmmaker had collaborated for the film .

RRR will mark Alia Bhatt’s Telugu debut. While talking about the film, the actress had earlier told Free Press Journal, “I was very excited, but I was also very nervous. I had by then known a bit of the Telugu language and had very well studied the given part and mugged up my lines sitting every day with my coach. But at the end of the day, I think maybe in English or Hindi but not in Telugu. I was nervous and wanted to portray my character well and give the right pauses.”