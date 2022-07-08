S.S. Rajamouli's father, Vijayendra Prasad, who's also the writer of Baahubali, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and several other hit movies both directed by his son, SS Rajamouli, as also others, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha as one of the Presidential Candidates of India on Wednesday, 6th July. KV Vijayendra Prasad is noted for his film stories across the Tamil, Kannada and Hindi film industries, with several other critically acclaimed and highly commercial successful movies to his credit. Besides Baahubali, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Vijayendra Prasad has also written the stories for other blockbuster movies like Mersal and Rowdy Rathore amongst others.

Vijayendra Prasad reacted to being nominated to the Rajya Sabha

In a chat with Mid-Day, Vijayendra Prasad said that he got a call out of the blue about the nomination and while it came as a surprise, he's deeply honoured to have been chosen by his country for the seat, and will honour it to the best of his ability, adding that dividing his time will not be a problem as his first priority will be to attend Rajya Sabha duties, deciding that he'll only write in his spare time henceforth. He concluded that his country always comes first as hearing Bharat Mata, Vande Mataram and India puts in an elevated state, which always reflects in his work.

How Vijayendra Prasad got nominated by the President of India?

Twelve member of the civil society are nominated once by the President of India for a span of six years during her/his tenure in office. The President nominates the candidates after consulting with the Prime Minister of the country. Those who've made significant contributions in the fields of arts, literature, sports, science and social service are usually considered for the prestigious honour. So, it's all but a no brainer that S.S. Rajamouli's father, Vijayendra Prasad, has been by the President nominated to occupy a seat in the Rajya Sabha.