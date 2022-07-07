S.S. Rajamouli's father, Vijayendra Prasad, who's also the writer of Baahubali, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and several other hit movies both directed by his son, SS Rajamouli, as also others, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha as one of the Presidential Candidates of India. KV Vijayendra Prasad is noted for his film stories across the Tamil, Kannada and Hindi film industries, with several other critically acclaimed and highly commercial successful movies to his credit. Besides Baahubali, RRR and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Vijayendra Prasad has also written the stories for other blockbuster movies like Mersal and Rowdy Rathore amongst others. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Kylie Jenner preparing baby to be an athlete, Blackpink set to return, Viola Davis' The Woman King trailer and more

How Vijayendra Prasad got nominated by the President of India?

Twelve member of the civil society are nominated once by the President of India for a span of six years during her/his tenure in office. The President nominates the candidates after consulting with the Prime Minister of the country. Those who've made significant contributions in the fields of arts, literature, sports, science and social service are usually considered for the prestigious honour. So, it's all but a no brainer that S.S. Rajamouli's father, Vijayendra Prasad, has been by the President nominated to occupy a seat in the Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi announces Vijayendra Prasad's nomination as President

Taking to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement, PM Narendra Modi wrote: "Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha," and we couldn't agree more. In fact, more praise by Modi for Indian cinema's greatest screenwriter after Salim-Javed also wouldn't have hurt. Check out tweet below:

Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

The other presidential nominees to Rajya Sabha

Besides K.V. Vijayendra Prasad from Andhra Prades, three other nominees are from South India, including one of the nation's foremost athletes, P.T. Usha, from Kerala, renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja from Tamil Nadu and philanthropist Veerendra Heggade from Karnataka – one from each of the four South Indian states A Dalit lady and a member of the Jain religious minority group are also among this year's twelve nominees.