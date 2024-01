SSMB 29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are joining forces for one of the biggest South Indian films. They officially announced their collaboration for the upcoming project, SSMB 29. Speculation is rife that the film may be made on a super-expensive budget of 1000 crores. According to recent reports, Mahesh Babu may forego any remuneration for the film. Also Read - Republic Day 2024: Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and more celebs extend their wishes

Mahesh Babu to produce SS Rajamouli's film?

SSMB 29 holds significant importance in Mahesh Babu's career. The superstar's latest release, Guntur Kaaram, didn't meet people's expectations. Although the film performed decently at the box office, it received mostly negative reviews from film critics. All hopes for Mahesh Babu are now pinned on SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29. The actor is ensuring that his upcoming movie surpasses all South Indian films in scale and quality. Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun to KGF rockstar Yash: South Indian stars who are romantic husbands

As per recent reports, Mahesh Babu may not charge a single penny for SSMB 29. Rumours suggest that he may have a share in the film's profits, and there's speculation that the South Indian actor might become one of the producers for the project. Whether Mahesh Babu chooses to share in the profits or take on a producer role, there's a fair chance of both profit and loss. If SSMB 29 succeeds at the box office, Mahesh Babu stands to gain significant monetary benefits. However, if Rajamouli's film fails to become a hit, it will be a substantial setback for Mahesh Babu. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu, Trivikram Srinivas film debacle adversely impacts his mega project with SS Rajamouli? Here's how

