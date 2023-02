Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is currently filming for his next project with director Trivikram Srinivas. The film is tentatively titled #SSMB28 and with this, the actor-director duo will hit a hat trick. It is in the production stage, the title is yet to be announced as well as the release date is unknown, despite so many factors the film has sold its digital rights already. Yes, way before theatrical release SSMB28 has got a streaming platform. Also Read - SSMB: Mahesh Babu makes Hindi debut with SS Rajamouli; film fetching record-breaking OTT rights [Watch Video]

SSMB28 has sold digital rights to a streaming giant for a whopping amount. OTT platform Netflix has bought the digital rights of Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB 28 for rs 81 crore. A source close to the development informed Indian Express that this is the only Telugu film that has earned the highest from such a deal. Also, the film will be available online after completing 50 days of theatrical release.

is shooting for the highly-anticipated film in Hyderabad. The film also stars to play the female lead. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Mahesh in a rugged avatar with a bread. His look has already built interest among his fans. The actor and director have already delivered successful and Khaleja. After two hits fans are expecting another blockbuster from the pair.

SSMB28 will be produced by S Radhakrishna (China Babu) under the banners of Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film will be edited by National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli and is scheduled to lease this year. The actor was last seen in the 2022 release Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which didn't meet the expectation of fans. However, with SSMB28, fans are looking forward to a blockbuster. Post this, Mahesh Babu will commence the film with RRR director SS Rajamouli, which was announced earlier in 2022.

