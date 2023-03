The crazy combination of reigning superstar Mahesh Babu and wizard of words collaborated for the third time to complete hat-trick blockbusters in their combination after and Khaleja. This time, the span of the story, the making, the technical standards, Mahesh Babu’s characterization, and everything about the movie will be on another level. Mahesh Babu underwent a stylish makeover, and he even gained a shapely physique for the movie. Meanwhile, the makers came up with an update on the film’s release date with this stunning picture featuring superstar Mahesh Babu. Also Read - South news weekly rewind: Kushi goes on floors; Kantara 2 announced; Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's big plans and more

The most-awaited movie #SSMB28 will grace the cinemas for Sankranthi on January 13, 2024. The poster shows Mahesh Babu in a fashionable, slick, and ready-to-kill look with a stylish hairdo and a light beard. Sporting shades, he is seen smoking a cigarette and walking elegantly on the road, where the goons bow down to him. This poster will equally please the masses as well as the classes. Fans will be more than happy with the dual treats from the makers.

S. Radhakrishna (China Babu) is producing the film on a massive scale with a huge budget under Tollywood's leading production house, Haarika & Hassine Creations. This epic action entertainer laced with family elements stars the most happening actress, , as the lead actress opposite Mahesh Babu.

After 16 Long Years... Witnessed everyone being consentient on @urstrulyMahesh

Mass got Reappraised

Fans cheered for their Main Man with broken shackles.

We Relished as it might be the last we could. But it's not Before we move on to #SSMB29 We tend to Rule with #SSMB28 ? pic.twitter.com/z9KvUH3WJM — Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) March 26, 2023

Trivikram penned a first-of-its-kind subject to present Mahesh Babu as a never-before-seen character. Some noted actors and a spectacular team of technicians will take care of different crafts. #SSMB28 will be edited by national award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while the team also comprises art director AS Prakash, national award-winning music director S Thaman, and cinematographer PS Vinod. The fans are going berserk ever since the release date is out and they have been trending the film on Twitter.