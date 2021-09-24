SSMB28: The massive cost of Mahesh Babu's grand on-set home will blow your mind

is one of the highly acclaimed stars of the South cinema. The actor has been entertaining us for years now and has been a favourite of the filmmakers as he is a bankable star. He is one of the highly paid actors too. Well, with all this success and stardom, he deserves to get the best. In his next film, Mahesh Babu will be getting a massive house worth a bomb. Also Read - From Allu Arjun to Thalapathy Vijay: 9 south actors who married their first love

As per the latest updates, Mahesh Babu has signed his next film with . It marks the third collaboration between the two. Reportedly, the film is titled SSMB28 and it is being produced on a grand scale. It is being said that art director Prakash is creating a massive on-set house for Mahesh Babu which is worth Rs 5 crore. Wow, that exuberant! The script of the film is ready and the worth on the same is said to begin from next month.

is said to be Mahesh Babu's leading lady in this film which is bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. R Madhie is said to be the cinematographer.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is busy with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is set to hit the screens in Sankranthi 2022.

Recently, Mahesh Babu is in the news as his film Dooduku completed 10 years of its release. The film starred opposite Mahesh Babu. Fans demanded a sequel of the same on its 10-year anniversary.