SS Rajamouli is currently enjoying the RRR Oscars 2023 win for Naatu Naatu. The energetic and electrifying track from the magnum opus won the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards. The Telugu director has been busy promoting the film ever since it was released in March 2022. After RRR the filmmaker didn't take up any project but now he is all set to kick start his next film with . They aim to make their next film which is tentatively titled SSMB29 bigger than Rajamouli's previous projects.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu will be teaming up with RRR director SS Rajamouli for a pan-India film. The film has already created a buzz in the industry as the ace director and actor collaborate for a biggie. Given the fact that this will be Rajamouli's next film after RRR, it has already set high expectations for fans. The makers are all set to commence SSMB29 and supposedly this will be a very exciting project. Reportedly, the actor-director duo is preparing to make their next project more prominent than , RRR.

According to reports, Rajamouli is planning lengthy workshops for the Mahesh Babu starrer. To make it a bigger film than the previous project, Rajamouli is said to conduct a long workshop. It will be an extensive preparation considering high VFX composition, usage of green mats, and other production activities. The workshop will allegedly start by end of this year and would go for around 6 months. The project will go on floors for the filming process by next summer.

If these reports are to go by then SSMB29 starring Mahesh Babu will be SS Rajamouli’s mammoth project as compared to the Baahubali series and RRR. Earlier the director had compared this project to James Bonds and Indiana Jones. On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently working for SSMB28 directed by .