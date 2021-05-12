Stylish Star Allu Arjun tests negative for COVID-19; expresses gratitude towards his well-wishers and fans for their prayers

Here's a good news for all the fans of as the Stylish Star has been tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. He shared the news on his social media account thanking his fans and well-wishers through a note, which reads, "Hello Everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the LOVE." Also Read - Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR, Yash's KGF 2 and Allu Arjun's Pushpa to get postponed at the box office? Here's what we know

WoW ??‍♂️!!

Was Waiting to See this Brother ♥️@alluarjun #StayHomeStaySafe

Dear brother ☀️? pic.twitter.com/w7xvM12Zwl — thaman S (@MusicThaman) May 12, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a lead role. The first look of Pushpa was released on actor's 37th birthday, where saw the actor in a raw and rustic avatar. The film was officially launched in 2019 October in Hyderabad. It is set in the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forests. It is directed by , who previously collaborated with the star on Arya and . DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) will compose the music of the film. was earlier on board to play the lead antagonist in the film but he opted out of the project due to date issues and hectic schedule. Later, the makers roped in to play the main villain in the film. Also Read - Happy Mother's Day 2021: Allu Sirish reveals the greatest advice he received from his mother when he was in a relationship – watch EXCLUSIVE video

While the film, which is scheduled to release in multiple languages, is scheduled to release in August, it might get postponed at the box office due to the current situation of COVID-19 crisis. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life. Also Read - 17 Years of Aarya: A qurantined Allu Arjun celebrates the movie with a heartfelt post; says, 'It changed my course as an actor'