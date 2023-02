Kerala's TV personality and actress Subi Suresh is no more. She passed away at a private hospital in Kochi. It seems she was suffering from liver-related ailments. The lady was known for her excellent comic timing. It seems she was earlier diagnosed with pancreatic stone. Subi Suresh had said in an interview that her lifestyle took a toll on her health. She had said that she is not crazy about money but performing is her passion in life. Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Mammotty and Dileep have condoled her demise. The hospital authorities said that she had acute liver failure. She was 41. Also Read - Sreenivasan to reprise Superstar Saroj Kumar from 'Udayannanu Thaaram'

Actress Surabhi Lakshmi said that she spoke to her last month. However, the lady's cheerful demeanour did not hint that she was in so much pain. She congratulated Surabhi for her win at the National Awards.

Mohanlal said, "Subi Suresh, the beloved artist who captured the love of Malayali audience with a smile, left us untimely. Painful condolences on the departure of dear sister who was supposed to go to many heights in acting and presentation."

After coming on TV, she did films like Happy Husbands, Kankanasimhasanam, Grihanathan, Thaksara Lahala, Elsamma Enna Aankutty and others. The actress had a passion for fitness. Her videos became popular during the lockdown. She was married to businessman Suresh Kumar. He said that she was unwell for a year. They have a couple of kids.

This is indeed saddening. In the past few years, we have seen so many deaths of young artistes. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away due to a cardiac arrest at 39. In 2020, we saw the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and Chiranjeevi Sarja. The year 2021 was also a rough one. We extend our condolences to the bereaved family.