Iconic Star Superstar Allu Arjun extended birthday wishes to Pushpa 2 director Sukumar on social media. Sukumar, the creative genius behind the global hit Pushpa The Rise, is well known for his exceptional creations which include memorable characters, catchy songs, and impactful dialogues. The sequel to the film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has already got fans on the edge of their seat, as indicated by the electrifying response to its first poster, marking Pushparaj's reign. This just stamps the proof of Sukumar's brilliant capabilities.

Allu Arjun wishes Pushpa 2 director Sukumar

On the occasion, Allu Arjun, the lead actor in Pushpa, shared a behind-the-scenes snap on his social media with a heartfelt caption that read 'Happy Birthday to My Genius Sukku Darling #Sukumar.' Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun to race past Jawan, Animal box office numbers with record ticket sales

Happy Birthday to My Genius Sukku Darling #Sukumar pic.twitter.com/ni8c0vu8OZ — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 11, 2024

The Pushpa team echoed the sentiment by posting a tribute poster for Sukumar on their social channels, celebrating him as 'THE CREATOR, THE VISIONARY' and wishing him a joyous birthday. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun film makers face a big blow for theatrical rights in the Telugu belt?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushpa (@pushpamovie)

As the anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to go through the roof, Allu Arjun added to the excitement by releasing the first poster showing Pushparaj's new look on his birthday. With a line-up featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, and guided by Sukumar's unique vision, Pushpa 2: The Rule promises to be an even grander affair. The movie's worldwide premiere is anticipated on 15th August 2024.

Fans await Pushpa 2 with bated breath; to be a mega hit

There's no denying Sukumar's directorial prowess, especially with the overwhelming success of Pushpa The Rise. The movie's every element, from the catchy tracks to memorable roles and striking dialogues, has struck a chord with viewers. The praise for Sukumar's mesmerizing world-building in Pushpa has been universal.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is backed by high expectations, teasing a gripping journey for audiences. Under Sukumar's mastery, the sequel is expected to create an even larger sensation than its predecessor. Allu Arjun's exceptional portrayal of Pushparaj has been highly praised, stirring fans' hunger to see his comeback in the sequel. With Sukumar's directorial skills, Allu Arjun's brilliant performance, and a skilled ensemble cast, it's no question that Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to be a mega hit.

As Sukumar's birthday is celebrated, the entire Pushpa crew sends him the warmest wishes. His creativity and vision brought Pushparaj's story to life and have audiences eagerly anticipating the saga's next chapter. With Pushpa 2: The Rule, Sukumar is indeed set to make a lasting impression in cinema history once again.