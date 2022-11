's father and legendary actor Mr Krishna passed away yesterday night at 1 am. The superstar was rushed to the hospital on Monday morning after the complaint of cardiac arrest and while undergoing the treatment he lost his life. The entire south industry is mourning the death of the legendary actor and is offering their heartfelt condolences to the family. Mahesh Babu is shattered and heartbroken by the sudden loss of his father and is in a devastated state. The superstar's fans are crying over his loss as their legend is no more. May his soul rest in peace.

Cannot believe this...my deepest condolences to the entire family..may your soul rest in peace sir???@ItsActorNaresh @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/KsJhtgRcvA — MS Raju (@MSRajuOfficial) November 14, 2022

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Superstar Krishna Garu. His legendary roles & impeccable performances will continue to inspire generations to come... Our heartfelt condolences to Mahesh Babu and the entire family. Rest in peace, Krishna garu. - Raju, Shirish — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) November 15, 2022

Devastated on hearing the news of our Super Star Krishna Garu's Demise.. May his soul rest in peace. ? Telugu Cinema lost a LEGEND ? My Deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh garu, family, fans and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/W6KKdtoQfH — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 15, 2022

Daring & Dashing Hero, The Legendary #SuperStarKrishna Garu Is No More ? Rest In Peace ? Stay Strong Mahesh Anna ? pic.twitter.com/un17Ezcr0M — NTR Trends (@NTRFanTrends) November 15, 2022

Some truth in life are hard to accept.

Your memories will never be forgotten!

Rest In Peace!??#KrishnaGaru ?? pic.twitter.com/zZgjDDL6As — Bhavani @PSPK❤️ (@BhavaniPSPK8085) November 15, 2022

Mr Krishna was one of the biggest superstar's of his time and his death is a huge loss to the entire Telugu cinema. He has been featured in more than 350 films an nobody enjoyed the star like superstar Krishna ever in the Telegu industry. Krishna will be dearly missed.