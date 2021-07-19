Suriya 40 First Look to be released on THIS super-special day – deets inside

After impressing us with his acting skills in Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru, Suriya is currently busy with his upcoming projects with directors Pandiraj and Vetrimaaran. Talking about his upcoming venture Suriya 40, which is touted to be an action-thriller with an important social message, also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash and Ilavarasu in pivotal roles. While Suriya is celebrating his birthday on 23rd July, the actor is set to give an advance treat to fans as the first look of Suriya 40 will be released on July 22 at 6 pm. While Rathnavelu has been roped in as the cinematographer, D Imman will compose the music of the film. It will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Anushka Shetty finally signs her next, Prashanth Neel shares update on Yash's KGF 2 and Prabhas' Salaar
Meanwhile, Suriya will be next seen in anthology web series titled Navarasa, which also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Revathi, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Aditi Balan, Shamna Kasim, Aishwarya Rajesh, Nithya Menen, Prasanna, Bobby Simha, Ashok Selvan, Prayaga Martin, Arvind Swami, Pavel Navageethan, Rajesh Balachandran, Sree Raam, Ammu Abhirami, Vikranth, Sai Siddharth, Sananth, Gautham Karthik, Saravanan, Robo Shankar, Azhagam Perumal, Riythvika, Ramesh Thilak, Vidhu in key roles. Also Read - #Suriya40: THIS Baahubali star comes on board for Suriya-Pandiraj project
Filmmakers Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Ponram, Karthik Subbaraj, Halitha Shameem, Karthick Naren, Rathindran R Prasad and Arvind Swami have directed these 9 nine films based on 9 emotions. The music of the web-series is composed by A. R. Rahman, D. Imman, Ghibran, Aruldev, Karthik, Ron Ethan Yohann, Govind Vasantha, Justin Prabhakaran. It will stream on August 6 on Netflix. Also Read - Namma Veettu Pillai box office collection day 1: Sivakarthikeyan's film enjoys a great opening day
So, are you excited for the first look of Suriya 40?
