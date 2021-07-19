Suriya 40 First Look to be released on THIS super-special day – deets inside

After impressing us with his acting skills in Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru, is currently busy with his upcoming projects with directors and . Talking about his upcoming venture Suriya 40, which is touted to be an action-thriller with an important social message, also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, , , , Jayaprakash and Ilavarasu in pivotal roles. While Suriya is celebrating his birthday on 23rd July, the actor is set to give an advance treat to fans as the first look of Suriya 40 will be released on July 22 at 6 pm. While Rathnavelu has been roped in as the cinematographer, will compose the music of the film. It will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Anushka Shetty finally signs her next, Prashanth Neel shares update on Yash's KGF 2 and Prabhas' Salaar

Meanwhile, Suriya will be next seen in anthology web series titled Navarasa, which also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, , Siddharth, , , Yogi Babu, Aditi Balan, Shamna Kasim, , , , , , Prayaga Martin, Arvind Swami, Pavel Navageethan, Rajesh Balachandran, Sree Raam, Ammu Abhirami, , Sai Siddharth, Sananth, , Saravanan, , Azhagam Perumal, Riythvika, Ramesh Thilak, Vidhu in key roles.

Filmmakers Gautham Vasudev Menon, , Ponram, , Halitha Shameem, Karthick Naren, Rathindran R Prasad and Arvind Swami have directed these 9 nine films based on 9 emotions. The music of the web-series is composed by A. R. Rahman, D. Imman, Ghibran, Aruldev, Karthik, Ron Ethan Yohann, Govind Vasantha, Justin Prabhakaran. It will stream on August 6 on Netflix.

