After impressing the audience with her villainous avatar in Ek Villain Returns, has now announced her next film with actor . The movie, which is being tentatively referred to as Suriya 42, will be directed by 'Siruthai' Siva. The actress is currently over-the-moon to be a part of a project of such larger-than-life elements.

Sharing her excitement on her next project with Suriya, Disha said that she is super kicked to announce her upcoming film with Suriya sir and Siva sir. She feels great to be a part of such a huge project which promises to give the audience a thrilling cinematic experience on the big screen. She added that the character she is playing is quite unique and she can't wait to bring out her never seen before avatar to the audience.

The motion poster of Suriya 42 was recently dropped online by the makers who also disclosed that the film is being made in 3D and that it would be released in a 10 languages. Going by the poster, the film seems to be an explosive action entertainer. It has made fans wonder whether Suriya 42 is a historical or a war film.

The motion poster has a hawk hovering over a battlefield in which knights are battling it out, while Suriya's character, dressed in the attire of a commander, is seen standing on a rock and observing the proceedings on the battlefield. The poster also has the tagline, 'A mighty valiant saga'.

The film is being produced by Studio Green Gnanavel Raja and has music by . Disha Patani plays the female lead in this film, which has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, who had shot superhits like Ajith-starrer and Vedalam.

Disha has ignited the excitement among the audience with the announcement of her lead in Suriya 42 upcoming film, the actress will also be seen in 's Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside , , and .