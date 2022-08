South superstar Suriya is all set to amaze his fans with his upcoming drama film 42. The mahurat pooja for Suriya 42 took place a few days ago. Recently, the entire team of the upcoming film finally commenced the shoot for their much-awaited project. The Jai Bhim actor shared a new picture with his team on his Twitter and wrote, "Shoot begins..! Need all your blessings..!!" In the picture, Suriya was seen as filmmaker and music composer . The trio was seen smiling for the camera as they posed for a lovely picture. Also Read - From Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule to Rajinikanth's Jailer — Here's the list of top 10 most-awaited Tamil and Telugu films

Reportedly an extensive schedule of the movie will take place in Goa and actress will be making her Tamil debut with the film. Yes, you read that right! Ek Villain Returns actress Disha will be seen alongside Suriya. Disha and Suriya's on-screen chemistry will set the screens on fire. Apart from Suriya and Disha, another cast of the film has not been revealed as of now.

Have a look at the picture shared by Suriya -

The script for Suriya42 has been penned by Siruthai Siva and Aadhi Narayana. The dialogues for the film will be written by . Stunt director Supreme Sundar will choreograph the action sequences of the film.

On the work front, Suriya will play the lead in 's directorial Vaadivaasal. The movie is said to be backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu, GV Prakash. Suriya will also be seen in Vanangaan.