Suriya’s Telugu debut film gets locked; this leggy lass comes on board as heroine [Exclusive]

Since a long time now, actor Suriya has been talking about his first Telugu film and finally, the day has come. The Jai Bhim actor has given a nod to the script and soon, an official announcement will be made. Going into the details, Suriya will be teaming up with director Siva of Viswasam and Annaatthe fame and this flick is going to be a bilingual shot in both Tamil and Telugu. UV Creations, the production house that produced films like Prabhas' Saaho, Radhe Shyam, Run Raja Run, etc. is going to produce this film as well and it is sure to be mounted on a big budget. It is not sure if they will be producing it under UV Creations or their sister banner V Celluloids though. Suriya has been locked for the project and the makers recently sent him the token amount too. Exciting, no?

This is going to be Suriya's first ever Telugu film and this news itself is super exciting already. Coming to the heroine of this film, the diva who is going to pair up with Suriya is none other than Pooja Hegde. This will be the first time Pooja and Suriya will be seen together on screen. But we are sure this may not come as a surprise since Pooja Hegde has kind of become a hot choice for all big South stars of late. The actress has versatility when it comes to her looks and acting and enjoys a massive fan following in South as well as Hindi region.

An official confirmation on the project is awaited and is expected to be made on July 23rd on the occasion of Suriya's birthday. The film will go on floors later in 2023. On the work front, Suriya is riding high on the success of Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, and ET. Besides acting in films, he has been busy producing and releasing films. His recently released film is Sai Pallavi's Gargi and the actor is super happy with the success and acclaim the film has garnered.

Suriya already has three films in his kitty and yet, he is on a signing spree. It is said that he will be seen playing a key role in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru starring Akshay Kumar in lead role as well.