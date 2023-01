Tamil actor Suriya is ranked as the number-one celebrity in South India. The research was conducted by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB). Suriya is known for films like Soorarai Pottru Jai Bhim, Ghajini, and Singam, among others. The Tamil actor defeats other south Indian actors to reach this mark. The research was based on TIARA (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect, and Appeal) as per IIHB. Also Read - Allu Arjun to Kajal Aggarwal: Popular South Indian actors whose kids have unique names

Suriya who works predominately in the Tamil film industry has emerged as a top south Indian celebrity. Suriya emerged as the most trusted, most identified, most attractive, most respected, and most appealing celebrity amongst all South Indian celebrities. According to studies, the actor becomes one of the most bankable actors in Tamil cinema. In the overall TIARA ranking, Suriya leads with a score of 84 followed by on second with a score of 79.

In the category of Telugu Cinema, Allu Arjun topped the list, whereas and shared the first positions in Malayalam. Vijay ranked second in the category of Kollywood. This is the first time that TIARA research was conducted exclusively on South Indian celebrities.

The IIHB study was conducted across the four southern states and it covered 18 celebrities from South India, six from Tollywood, six from Kollywood, 4 from Mollywood, and two from Sandalwood. The report was studied between November and December 2022 and resulted in Suriya outshining the list.

According to the reports, topped the competition with a TIARA score of 84. Suriya dominated all the categories of the Indian Institute of Human Brands to get their top South Indian celebrity.

Suriya was called Colossus of the South by the Chief Mentor of IIHB Sandeep Goyal. He shared that the actor’s score defeats all his competitors. The CM also mentioned that none of his contemporaries' scores were even close to Suriya's in different parameters of the study.