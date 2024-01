We have all celebrated the New Year's eve in the most amazing ways. Just like us, actor Suriya has also had an amazing New Year vacation in Finland. Well, this sounds so exciting, isn't it? Suriya Sivakumar went for a vacation to Finland with his wife, Jyotika in January. They had the most amazing time there and we got the glimpse of their vacation recently after Jyotika posted a video. From the video, it is very clear that they had the best holiday ever. They stayed in an igloo and got the chance to witness the beautiful northern lights. Jyotika shared a reel that had their best moments from their Finland vacation. Also Read - From Allu Arjun to Thalapathy Vijay: 9 south actors who married their first love

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Kamal Haasan's Vettaiyadu Vilaiyadu to Thala Ajith's Mugavaree – 10 Tamil films that were shot with alternative endings – view pics

Suriya and Jyotika enjoy snowfall in Finland

In the video we see them enjoying the snowfall and the place is all covered with beautiful white snow. Jyotika is seen waving as she enters the igloo. Suriya smiles as the camera is panned towards him. They were seen enjoying a leigh ride together and they also gave a glimpse of their wooden house where they stayed. The video also had many of their romantic moments and it was a treat to watch this fun vacation video. Also Read - #22YearsOfStalwartSURIYA: Fans celebrate as Suriya completes 22 years in Kollywood

Trending Now

This video makes us wish to pack our bags now and leave for Finland. Sharing the video, Jyotika wrote, "2024 - a year full of travel January : Finland (Arctic circle) Special thanks to @kakslauttanen_arctic_resort and team for the warmth and hospitality!"

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

On work front

On the work front, recently we saw Bobby Deol confirmed that he will be making his Tamil debut with Suriya in a film called Kanguva. The Animal actor also praised Suriya as an actor. He was speaking to India Today and called Suriya an amazing actor. He added that it is a real pleasure to work with Suriya as he is a very dedicated actor.