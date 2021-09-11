Suriya and Jyotika's romance is one for the ages. The couple, who fell head over heels in love with each other while working in movies such as Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal to name a few, tied the knot in 2006, and their love story has not only stood the test of time, but has also grown stronger over the years, setting myriad couple goals for their fans as they relationship evolves. The way Suriya and Jyotika fawn over each other, and most importantly, the progressive standards as well as commitment their marriage is based on, is something that has us all smitten. Also Read - Jyotika makes her Insta debut and creates a record but it is Suriya's comment that takes the cake — read deets

Today, 11th September, marks the 15th wedding anniversary of and Jyotika. Commemorating the special occasion, Jyotika, who recently made her Instagram debut, took to her handle to post a till now, unseen throwback pic with her husband, with a caption that read: "15 years of happiness. Thank you all for all the love and blessings."

Soon after, Jyotika posted the pciture, Suriya reshared her post and wrote: "You are my blessing Jo. Thank you dear all for all the love and respect!" Both their posts quickly went viral, giving all their fans as also the entire Tamil industry another opportunity to marvel at their relationship. Check out the pic below:

Meanwhile, both Suriya and Jyotika fans are increasingly clamouring for the two to again collaborate on a movie together, and not just as a producer and actor, which they've been doing in the recent past, but with the couple sharing screen space. Will they heed their fans again after all these years? Let's wait and watch...