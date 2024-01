Swasika Vijay and Prem Jacob are one of the most adored couples of Malayalam TV industry. Swasika Vijay is best known as Indran's Seetha by TV buffs. Hailing from the town of Ernakulam, she has done films like Chathuram, Kudukku, Kumari, Vasanthi and others. Fans fondly refer to her as Lady Superstar of the small screen. She is also known for her fabulous performances. She is now in the news for her impending marriage with Prem Jacob. He is a model and a TV star. It seems the two have been dating for a long time now. However, the couple kept their personal life private for the longest time.

Swasika Vijay and Prem Jacob to marry soon

Swasika Vijay and Prem Jacob worked together on the show 'Manam Pole Mangalyam'. Their joint photoshoot pics went viral, and everyone began speculating that they are a couple. The gossip about her marriage started from the promotions of Vivekanandan Viralaanu. She is paired with Shine Tom Chacko where she playfully discussed the gossip around her marriage. Now, she has indeed confirmed that she is marrying Prem Jacob.

Swasika Vijay has confirmed the news to ETimes TV. She was quoted as saying, "Yes, we are getting married this month. Happy to announce this news to all. Wishes your love and support." Swasika Vijay is also the host of Red Carpet. She has done well in both films and TV.

Prem Jacob was a replacement for Sreekanth in Manampole Mangalyam after 100 episodes. Fans loved their chemistry.