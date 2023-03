Rumours are part and parcel of celebrities lives. Fans are always eager to know what is happening in personal lives of stars. The latest stars to rule headlines for their alleged love affair are and South star Siddharth. They are said to be a couple even though none of them have confirmed it. Aditi and Siddharth have been spotted together at several events leading to the rumours. Their social media posts for each other have also added fuel to fire. Now, the actress is promoting her latest series Taj: Divided by Blood. In a recent interaction he broke silence on all the dating rumours that are doing the rounds of the internet. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Allu Arjun REJECTS Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, RRR star Ram Charan called 'Brad Pitt of India' and more

In an interview with Mid-day, Aditi Rao Hydari stated that she is not very bothered with all the rumours and people will talk. She says that people will do what they find interesting and she'll keep doing what she finds interesting that is working. She said that she is currently in a happy space as she is working with amazing directors. The diva was quoted saying, "Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok." Also Read - Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari spark romance rumours: A look at their love story, dating history and PDA moments

It was recently that a video of Aditi and Siddharth had gone viral on social media. The two stars danced on the viral Tum Tum song and the video went viral in no time. Fans simply loved their chemistry. Also Read - Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth coordinate moves on viral Tum Tum song; fans can't wait for the rumoured couple's 'Kalyanam' pics [WATCH]

Watch the Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Soon after this video, fans started saying that the two should get married soonest.