As per reports Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to marry a young businessman from Mumbai soon. She has also stopped signing any new projects since she will soon get busy with her wedding preparations and will take a break for some time. It is being said that the actress finally said 'yes' and accepted the proposal by the young businessman. While the actress has not confirmed the news, she hasn't denied it as well. It seems an official announcement is expected soon. It seems the young businessman had been trying to woo her for a while now, and Tamannaah Bhatia has finally agreed to tying the knot.

The Baahubali actress has always maintained that her parents will be the ones to decide when and to whom she will get married. This time around, it seems the parents and the soon to be bride are all on the same page. Tamannaah Bhatia is from Mumbai but has made her a name for herself in the South Indian film industry. She has numerous hits in her kitty with the biggest one being Baahubali. Tamannaah Bhatia said that people give too much importance to marriage when she spoke recently with India Today. She said she began working at 14, which is not normal for most people.

The actress had said that she would marry as when it would be right. The rumors are going viral. This is not the first time she is caught in marriage rumors. Tamannaah Bhatia was linked to Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq in 2020. The rumors flew thick and fast. She said angrily that she was constantly in the news for marriage, once it was a doctor and now a cricketer. She said it sounded like she was on a husband shopping spree. She said she loves the idea of being in love but does not like baseless news around her personal life. We have to wait and see if the rumors around Tamannaah Bhatia are finally true this time!