and Vijay Varma have been making headlines after their kissing video went viral. And now just a while ago Tamannaah posted her New Year celebration pictures and fans are asking her about her new alleged beau Vijay Varma. The actress posted a few pictures of her along with her enjoying the New Year's eve and more," "Entering the new year as if it's twenty twenty free." As soon as Tamannaah posted the pictures, curious fans asked her about Vijay Varma and the truth behind the viral video and asked if she is actually dating him. Tamannaah and Vijay are the most talked about couple right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah and Vijay will be seen together in Lust Stories 2 Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha divorce rumours, Tamannaah Bhatia caught kissing Vijay Varma and more

Reportedly the Baahubali star and Darlings actor Vijay Varma met on the sets of directorial. The alleged lovebirds will be seen together in Lust Stories 2 and the fell in love with each other while working together. It is said that their love story bloomed slowly and now their kiss of love has been making headlines. Although Tamannaah and Vijay haven't yet spoken about their alleged love affair and in fact they chose to avoid getting clicked together while they made their way after being spotted kissing each other in a viral video. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha divorce truth, fans ask Tamannaah Bhatia about Vijay Varma as she drops NY post and more

Watch the viral kissing video of Tamannah and Vijay that led to the speculation of the them being in a relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaaah ? Fan (@tamannaaaahh_)

Tamannaah and Vijay walked out separately at the airport and happily posed for the shutterbugs. The couple's bonding has been loved by fans and they are in love with this unusual jodi and are shipping for their love story and connot wait for them to make it official. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan gives a befitting reply to troll, Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia avoid posing together and more